Ryanair Partners With Andalucía Regional Government

Irish carrier Ryanair has partnered with the regional government of Andalucía to launch a communications campaign designed to boost tourism across the Spanish region.

The joint project with Junta de Andalucía will target visitors from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway and Sweden, promoting the region as an attractive winter Sun destination.

There are four domestic airports in Andalucía—Almería (LEI), Cordoba (ODB), Granada (GRX) and Jerez (XRY)—as well as two international airports, Malaga (AGP) and Seville (SVQ).

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Ryanair is this winter offering 76 routes from Malaga, 56 from Seville and two from Jerez. The airline is the largest airline at Malaga with a 34% share of all departure seats, and the largest in Seville with a 44% capacity share.

Ryanair Director of Marketing Dara Brady said the agreement with Junta de Andalucía would help to “enhance connectivity between Spain and the rest of Europe, steadily rebuilding the nation’s tourism industry.”

As the most southern region in Spain, the autonomous region of Andalucía is known for its Moorish architecture, the Sierra Morena and the Baetic System mountain ranges, and its coastal vacation resorts.

Separately, Ryanair on Dec. 2 said it operated 62,300 flights in November 2021, carrying 10.2 million passengers with a load factor of 86%. This compares with 11.3 million passengers and an 84% load factor in October.

In November 2020, Ryanair had 2 million passengers and a 62% load factor.