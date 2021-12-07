Breeze Adds Long Island, Palm Beach To Network 

US startup Breeze Airways will add service from New York's Long Island (ISP) and Palm Beach (PBI), Florida, in February 2022, bringing its network to 18 destinations.

From Feb. 17 Breeze will launch 4X-weekly service between ISP and Norfolk (ORF), Virginia. From Feb. 18, it will start 2X-weekly service between ISP and Charleston (CHS), South Carolina.

Then from Feb. 19 Breeze will launch Saturday-only service from PBI to six airports: Akron/Canton (CAK) and Columbus (CMH) in Ohio; CHS; New Orleans (MSY); ORF; and Richmond (RIC), Virginia.

The launch of flights from ISP brings Breeze CEO David Neeleman back to the New York market—the airline entrepreneur launched JetBlue Airways from New York Kennedy (JFK) in 1998. It also gives Breeze a network point from which it can compete with startup Avelo, which has based its east coast operations at New Haven (HVN), Connecticut, located some 80 miles from New York City.

Neeleman said Breeze plans to launch additional routes from both ISP and PBI.

ISP commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said in a statement: “We are a different kind of airport located in the largest metro market in the country. Breeze offers a unique opportunity to disrupt the marketplace with its competitive fares and reshape air travel for Long Island and New York with its fast, affordable, point-to-point service.”

PBI director Laura Beebe added: “PBI is known for an easy, convenient and stress-free traveler experience and the addition of six new cities means more people will start and end their trip happier. We welcome Breeze and are confident this new partnership will be a great success."

Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft. With the addition of the new routes, the carrier will operate 42 routes in total.

Breeze is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, but its network is focused on the eastern half of the US, with San Antonio (SAT), Texas the most westerly point in its network. Its network is domestic-only at present, but Neeleman has indicated the carrier will pursue international expansion with the 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft that will begin being delivered in 2022.