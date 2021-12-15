Spirit Airlines Adds Memphis To Network

Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines will add Memphis (MEM), Tennessee, to its network in the spring, offering three routes to the city.

The carrier will launch daily flights from MEM to both Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO) from April 20, 2022. Spirit will then commence daily MEM-Los Angeles (LAX) flights from June 8.

The carrier will be adding its second network point in Tennessee, having previously started operating from Nashville (BNA) in 2019.

“We’re excited about serving Memphis because we think travelers in Western Tennessee and nearby states could use more high value flight options to popular leisure destinations,” Spirit VP of network planning John Kirby said. “Also, Memphis is a vibrant community with so much to explore in music, food, culture and more for visitors looking for a rich experience.”

MEM chairman Pace Cooper added: “The arrival of Spirit Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with more low-cost travel options and reflects our continued recovery from the pandemic. These three new daily routes indicate that Spirit sees Memphis as a promising market, and we look forward to their continued growth at MEM.”

Spirit, which continues to announce expansion plans for 2022 despite slowing down its planned rate of growth, recently added seven new routes from Philadelphia (PHL).

The carrier is an all-Airbus A320 family operator.