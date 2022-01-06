Singapore Airlines Adds European Fifth Freedom Route

A new fifth freedom route in Europe is being launched by Singapore Airlines (SIA) later this month after the carrier received regulatory approval to carry passengers between Barcelona (BCN) and Milan Malpensa (MXP).

Until now, the airline has operated its Singapore Changi (SIN)-Barcelona flights via Milan but was not permitted to sell tickets between the two European cities.

However, the first Barcelona-Milan fifth freedom flight will now be operated on Jan. 17. SIA intends to serve the route three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We are excited to be able to offer our customers one more option to fly to the popular Italian city, being able to enjoy our world-renowned onboard service even on short-haul flights,” Singapore Airlines MD for Spain and Portugal Joan Lim said.

The Barcelona-Milan market is currently served nonstop by three carriers, with Ryanair and Vueling flying from Barcelona to both Milan Malpensa and Milan Bergamo (BGY). EasyJet also serves Malpensa and Milan Linate (LIN) from the Spanish city.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Alitalia successor ITA Airways will also begin serving the destinations from March 27, initially flying six times per week between Linate and Barcelona.

SIA’s BCN-MXP service comes six months after the airline started another fifth freedom route in Europe linking Copenhagen (CPH) with Rome Fiumicino (FCO). Flights on the CPH-FCO sector are currently 4X-weekly.

Other fifth freedom routes operated by SIA include Frankfurt (FRA)-New York John F Kennedy (JFK), Manchester (MAN)-Houston (IAH), and Tokyo Narita (NRT)-Los Angeles (LAX).