Cebu Welcomes New European Connection

Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has added a second destination in the Philippines to its global network with the launch of flights to Cebu.

The airline will offer three services per week to Mactan-Cebu International (CEB) from its Istanbul (IST) hub. Flights will be every Monday, Thursday and Saturday using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The route will operate via the Philippine capital Manila (MNL), which Turkish Airlines serves daily.

“It has been a long time since we welcomed a new long-haul flight to Cebu because of the pandemic,” said Louie Ferrer, the president of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

“[This] is Cebu’s first direct connection to Europe and strengthens our Middle Eastern connection even more. With this flight, we can help open more opportunities for the region, and enable us to accelerate recovery plans from Typhoon Odette and COVID-19.”

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority CEO Julius G. Neri, Jr added the route would “open opportunities not just for Cebu, but for the entire country.”

The Turkish Airlines service is one of four new routes that Routes Asia 2019 host Cebu has secured for the first quarter of 2022.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, China Airlines and Starlux Airlines both intend to begin daily flights to CEB from Taipei Taiwan Taoyuan (TPE) from March 27.

In addition, Singapore Airlines has detailed plans to offer a 2X-daily route from Singapore Changi (SIN) using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, also launching on March 27.