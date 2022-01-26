Air Serbia To Launch Flights To Jordan

Air Serbia plans to begin service to Amman (AMM) in Jordan and two other international destinations from June.

Starting June 1, the Belgrade (BEG)-AMM route will be operated 4X-weekly. Service will be reduced to 3X-weekly in the winter. The BEG-AMM route was originally planned to start in June 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the capital and largest city of Jordan, Amman is the economic, political and cultural center of the country,” Air Serbia said in a statement. “As one of the longest-inhabited cities in the world, Amman is today one of the most popular destinations in the Middle East, whose main attraction is the old town with narrow streets and many souks.”

Air Serbia will launch 2X-weekly BEG-Lyon (LYS), France service from June 3. LYS will become the carrier’s third destination in France; it also serves Nice (NCE) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

The Serbian flag-carrier will commence 2X-weekly service from BEG to Sochi (AER), Russia,from June 2. “As part of the Caucasian Riviera, Sochi is one of the few places in Russia with a subtropical climate characterized by long summers and mild winters,” Air Serbia said.

"The decision to introduce [nonstop] flights to Amman is a result of the strategic importance of renewing our presence in the Middle East region, while the planned commencement of the flights to Sochi is the result of the significance of the Russian market for Air Serbia and the fact that this tourist destination is under-served with [nonstop] international flights,” Air Serbia head of sales Boško Rupić added. “Thanks to extremely successful routes to Krasnodar (KRR) and Rostov-on-Don (RVI), we have positioned ourselves as one of the airlines with the largest market shares between Russia and the Balkans. We are also focused on strengthening our presence in France, which is why we are launching flights to Lyon, being one of the wealthiest regions in the country and market with great potential.”