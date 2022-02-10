Airline in Focus: United Airlines

The US’ fourth-largest carrier, United Airlines experienced three incremental years of growth prior to the pandemic, reaching a high of 17.9 million seats in July 2019.

After falling to a low of 2.8 million in May 2020, the carrier has steadily rebuilt service and in the back half of 2021 began to approach pre-pandemic levels. In December 2021 it scheduled 14.6 million seats, down from 16.8 million in the corresponding month of 2019.

Last year, United operated scheduled service from 436 airports, led by its major bases in Houston (IAH), Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD) and New York’s Newark Liberty (EWR).