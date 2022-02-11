Emirates, Maldivian To Forge Closer Ties

Emirates is to explore the potential for codeshare and interline opportunities with Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen their cooperation, initially focusing on establishing an interline agreement before working to establish codeshare routes. The airlines also plan to explore operational synergies and additional partnership opportunities.

“Emirates’ impact to the Maldives’ tourism industry is significant, with the airline ranking first in terms of international passenger traffic,” Maldives minister of finance Ibrahim Ameer said.

“The possible partnership between the two airlines will benefit the Maldivian economy and strengthen economic ties between the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates.”

Emirates currently provides up to 4X-daily nonstop round trips between Dubai (DXB) and Male (MLE), as well as offering a Dubai-Male-Bandaranaike (CMB)-Male-Dubai routing.

“A codeshare and interline agreement will immensely benefit both carriers,” Emirates CCO Adnan Kazim said.

“For Emirates customers, its enhanced connectivity to and from the Maldivian archipelago.

“For Maldivian travelers, it’ll ease access to our extensive network of more than 120 destinations, via Dubai. We look forward to continue strengthening our partnership and to offering customers a seamless travel experience.”