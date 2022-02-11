Destination Focus: San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. Between 2000 and 2010 it topped the growth charts for the US’ 10 largest cities and occupied the second spot in the previous decade.

The largest tourist destination in the state of Texas, the city is home to the Alamo and the famous River Walk, a 15-mile network of stone paths along the San Antonio River that connect hotels, shops, restaurants, theaters and more.

In addition to these downtown attractions, the region offers a combination of city and country life. The region’s Hill Country offers picturesque small towns, vineyards, and numerous outdoor adventures including hiking, biking, and ziplining.

Additionally, the city has invested more than $1 billion into capital improvements as it strives to become a world-leading meeting destination.

San Antonio International Airport {{(SAT)}} aims to play its part in the city’s growth story, and pre-pandemic it continued to set all-time records for passenger numbers finishing out 2019 with nearly 10.4 million passengers.