Air Canada To Resume Slew Of International Routes

Air Canada is restarting 34 international routes in its summer 2022 schedule, saying the resumption of services dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic is a sign the “recovery is well underway.”

In March, the Star Alliance carrier will resume flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to seven destinations: Amsterdam (AMS), Athens (ATH), Lisbon (LIS), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Rome (FCO), Tel Aviv (TLV) and Vienna (VIE).

Also in March the carrier will resume service from Montreal (YUL) to ATH, LIS and FCO.

In April, Air Canada will restart service from YYZ to Tokyo (NRT) and Venice (VCE). It will also resume the YUL-VCE route in April. The airline will additionally resume its Halifax (YHZ)-London Heathrow (LHR) route from April 30.

In May, the carrier will relaunch flights from YYZ to Barcelona (BCN) and Madrid (MAD), Budapest (BUD), Copenhagen (CPH), Edinburgh (EDI) and Manchester (MAN), England. It will also resume service between YYZ and Reykjavik (RKV) from June 1.

From YUL, Air Canada will resume flights to BCN, Cairo (CAI), Casablanca (CMN), Milan (MXP), and Nice (NCE) in May. In June, the carrier will resume service from YUL to Algiers (ALG), Dublin (DUB), RKV and NRT.

From Vancouver (YVR), in May the carrier will restart service to Frankfurt (FRA) and in June will resume flights to DUB and Zurich (ZRH).

“Countries are reopening and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travelers,” Air Canada senior VP for network planning and revenue management Mark Galardo said.

“Air Canada's recovery is well underway and gaining strength, and we are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand.”

Galardo previously told Routes that restoring Air Canada’s international network is a critical element of the carrier’s recovery. “International is where our bets are going to be,” he said.