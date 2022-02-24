Virgin Atlantic Poised To Fully Restore US Routes

Virgin Atlantic said it will resume its “full portfolio” of pre-pandemic services to the US in March and April, including ramping up flying on routes that have already been restored.

In early March, the British long-haul specialist will relaunch flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Seattle (SEA) and Washington Dulles (IAD), completing its reinstatement of all pre-COVID-19-pandemic US destinations.

From March 2, LHR-SEA service will be operated 5X-weekly with a Boeing 787-9. From March 5, the carrier will operate LHR-IAD service 5X-weekly with an Airbus A330.

In addition to restoring pre-pandemic US destinations, Virgin Atlantic will launch its first new US route since 2015 when it commences 4X-weekly LHR-Austin (AUS), Texas, service from May 25.

On existing routes, capacity from LHR to Atlanta (ATL), New York Kennedy (JFK) and San Francisco (SFO) will be increased in March, Virgin Atlantic said.

In April, a third daily service will be added on the carrier’s LHR-LAX route. Also from April, Virgin Atlantic will operate flights to Orlando (MCO) from four UK airports: Belfast (BFS), Edinburgh (EDI), LHR and Manchester (MAN). MCO service was restored in November 2021 with flights from MAN.

“Following the relaxation of travel restrictions, we’ve seen demand increase to many of our global destinations, but particularly to [the US],” Virgin Atlantic CCO Juha Jarvinen said. “Our customers can’t wait to return. The restart of our Seattle and Washington DC services mark an important milestone, as we move into recovery and welcome our customers back on board to all the destinations they’ve missed. We’re simply not Virgin without the Atlantic.”

Virgin Atlantic noted its US routes are part of its transatlantic joint venture with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM.