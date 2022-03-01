Hamburg Secures Seven Eurowings Routes

German LCC Eurowings is adding seven new routes to its network from Hamburg (HAM) during the forthcoming summer 2022 season, increasing the number of leisure destinations served from the airport.

The first route to launch will start on April 4, connecting Hamburg with the Spanish city of Bilbao (BIO) twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Service to Verona (VRN) will begin on April 15, operating twice a week, while a 4X-weekly route to Gothenburg (GOT) will run from April 29.

From April 30, the Lufthansa subsidiary will open a 2X-weekly route to Lisbon (LIS) in Portugal and begin flying to Chania (CHQ) in Crete. A 3X-weekly service to Porto (OPO) will start the next day, followed by 2X-weekly flights to Alicante (ALC) in Spain from May 7.

In addition, Eurowings is increasing the frequency of flights to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) by one daily connection, meaning the route will be served up to 7X-daily.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that the airline will be the sole provider of flights to Bilbao, Verona and Gothenburg this summer, but will face competition on the other four routes.

“The new connections to Verona, Bilbao and Gothenburg make Hamburg’s route network even more varied, which we are particularly pleased about,” Hamburg Airport CEO Michael Eggenschwiler said. “For the other destinations, Eurowings creates additional choices for our passengers.”

In total, Eurowings will offer 63 destinations from Hamburg this summer, with capacity at about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.