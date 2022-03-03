Spirit Moves Inland, Adds Fourth Destination In Mexico

US ULCC Spirit Airlines plans to launch two routes between Texas and Monterrey (MTY), Mexico.

MTY will become a new destination on Spirit’s route map and will be the fourth airport Spirit serves in Mexico. The northeast Mexican city will become the first non-beach destination served by the carrier in Mexico.

Spirit will commence flights to MTY from Austin (AUS), the Texan state capital, and Houston Intercontinental (IAH) from June 22.

Both routes will be operated daily. Spirit will be the only airline flying the AUS-MTY route.

“In Houston, Spirit's new Monterrey service complements a robust international network providing Houstonian's affordable nonstop flights to seven international destinations, along with 17 domestic destinations,” Spirit said in a statement. “This new MTY service is an expansion inland [in Mexico] in addition to the popular beach destinations [served by Spirit].”

The carrier currently serves Cancun (CUN), Las Cabos (SJD) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) in Mexico. PVR was added to Spirit’s network in May 2021.

Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Florida-based Spirit and ULCC Frontier Airlines are seeking US government approval for a proposed merger that would create the fifth largest airline in the US, operating around 1,000 flights daily.