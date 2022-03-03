Scott Laurence To Join American Airlines

American Airlines has confirmed that former JetBlue Airways executive Scott Laurence is joining the Dallas-Fort Worth-based carrier.

Laurence, who left JetBlue for Delta Air Lines in January 2022 only to depart the following month, will lead American’s partnership strategy, including alliances, distribution and co-brand relationships. He will report to American’s CCO Vasu Raja.

Laurence served in various commercial roles at US Airways and United Airlines for 13 years prior to joining JetBlue in 2008. He was promoted to head of revenue and planning in June 2019 and spearheaded the New York-based airline’s US northeast-focused partnership with American.

Despite being the subject of a US Justice Department (DOJ) lawsuit alleging that the tie-up is anti-competitive, the alliance between JetBlue and American will this summer cover about 700 daily departures from New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports along with Boston Logan (BOS). The carriers are also codesharing on around 185 routes.

After departing JetBlue and joining Atlanta-based Delta as its new VP of network planning effective Jan. 18, Laurence left the role in February. No explanation has been given for his departure.