Hawaiian Airlines To Add Kona-Oakland Route In June

Hawaiian Airlines plans to increase service between Hawaii and the San Francisco Bay Area as part of its summer schedule.

The carrier will launch daily flights between Kona (KOA) and Oakland (OAK) from June 15. The service will be seasonal, operating through Sept. 6.

Hawaiian, which is reviving a route it has not flown in six years, will fly between KOA and OAK using an Airbus A321neo aircraft. The carrier also operates daily service from OAK to three other destinations on the islands: Līhu‘e (LIH), Maui (OGG) and Honolulu (HNL).

Hawaiian will also add a second daily flight to its HNL-San Francisco (SFO) route from May 15 to Aug. 1. That service is operated with A321neo aircraft as well.

“The Kona Coast has been an increasingly popular destination for Bay Area travelers, and we are pleased to once again offer our Oakland guests convenient nonstop service to the Island of Hawaii, while also providing a second flight option between San Francisco and Honolulu,” Hawaiian senior VP of planning and revenue management Brent Overbeek said.

The carrier said it will average nine daily flights between the Bay Area and Hawaii this summer. Hawaiian also noted it will operate seasonal Los Angeles (LAX)-OGG flights from June 11 to Aug. 15.

While the carrier is boosting its domestic network, it has had difficulty restoring most of its pre-COVID-19-pandemic international flying.