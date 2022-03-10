Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham The Big Winners In Frontier’s Latest Expansion

Frontier Airlines has unveiled 27 routes that will be launched across its network during the second quarter of the year, with Philadelphia (PHL) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) the major winners.

The Denver-based carrier is meanwhile adding Guadalajara and Monterey to its network, which will join Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta as points served in Mexico.

The airline’s biggest expansion will come at Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina where flights will be added to eight destinations. Service to Islip (ISP), Providence (PVD) and Syracuse (SYR) will begin April 28, with flights to Indianapolis (IND), Detroit (DTW), Cincinnati (CVG), New York Stewart (SWF) and New Orleans (MSY) being launched through May 27.

“With the addition of these new routes we will offer nonstop service to 23 destinations from Raleigh-Durham and become RDU’s largest carrier based on destinations served,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

Analysis of schedules provided by OAG shows that Frontier will face direct competition on just one of the eight routes being launched from Raleigh-Durham; Delta Air Lines serves Detroit from RDU up to 4X-daily using a mix of Airbus A220-100s, A319s and Boeing 717-200s. Allegiant Air also plans to serve Raleigh-Durham-New Orleans from early April, but that schedule is only in place until mid-May.

Frontier is also strengthening its presence in Philadelphia, where it is currently the second largest carrier by capacity. Six new routes are being opened to Chicago Midway (MDW), Kansas City (MCI), Cincinnati, Boston (BOS), Cleveland (CLE) and Routes Americas 2022 host San Antonio (SAT). The additional services mean that the ULCC will fly nonstop to 32 destinations from Philadelphia this summer.

“We anticipate this summer to be very busy at PHL, with both leisure and business travelers,” PHL CEO Chellie Cameron said. “The routes Frontier is launching and restoring from PHL will give our passengers more choices to key destinations, whether they are flying to visit family, for vacation or for work, just in time for summer.”

Elsewhere, Frontier is launching three new routes from Las Vegas (LAS) to Guadalajara (GDL) and Monterrey (MTY) in Mexico, as well as a year-round service to Albuquerque (ABQ). In addition, the carrier is also increasing the frequency of flights to Los Cabos (SJD) to 4X-weekly.

Other network additions include four new routes from its Denver (DEN) home and three from Atlanta (ATL), while bolstering its Cancun (CUN) schedule with flights from Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and Tampa (TPA).