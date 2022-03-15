IndiGo Restoring India-Thailand Links

Indian LCC IndiGo is reestablishing service between India and Thailand after a two-year hiatus resulting from the pandemic.

The carrier’s Kolkata (CCU)-Bangkok (BKK) route restarted March 15 and will be operated daily. Also recommencing March 15 are daily flights between Delhi (DEL) and Phuket (HKT). Flights between DEL and BKK will relaunch from March 20, to be operated 4X-weekly.

These routes will be operated as part of the India-Thailand “travel bubble” through March 26, and then will be part of the carrier’s regular scheduled service.

From April 1, IndiGo will resume four more India-Thailand routes. Mumbai (BOM)-BKK flights will be operated 3X-weekly. Bangalore (BLR)-BKK service will be flown 4X-weekly. Chennai (MAA)-BKK flights will be operated 3X-weekly. The carrier’s BOM-HKT route will be operated 4X-weekly.

All of the carrier’s India-Thailand routes will be operated with Airbus A320 family aircraft.

“Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020,” IndiGo said in a statement. “The country reopened its border to vaccinated travelers from every country on Feb. 1, 2022. Fully vaccinated foreign travelers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine. As per the new rules, travelers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing—one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.”

IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter added: “Thailand is one of the favorite tourist destinations for Indians and the resumption of services will surely bring cheer and affordable flying options for those planning summer travel to international destinations. These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes, but also promote trade, tourism and mobility.”