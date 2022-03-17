Air Canada Boosts Transpacific Network

Air Canada is ramping up its transpacific schedule with the return of daily service to Sydney (SYD) and resumption of flights to both Brisbane (BNE) and Auckland (AKL).

The airline plans to increase frequencies between Vancouver (YVR) and Sydney from three flights per week to daily from 1 May. Service from British Columbia city to Brisbane will resume on July 1, operating four times per week, while flights to Auckland will restart on Nov. 10, operating 3X-weekly.

“We are accelerating the restoration of our Australian and New Zealand routes to respond to pent-up travel between our countries as borders reopen,” Air Canada SVP of network planning and revenue manager Mark Galardo said.

Australia’s borders reopened to international visitors on Feb. 21 after almost two years of travel bans due to the pandemic. Travelers who have been double vaccinated against COVID-19 are now permitted to enter the country without quarantining.

New Zealand also confirmed on March 16 that it has brought forward the reopening of its borders.

From April 13, fully vaccinated visitors from Australia will be allowed in without needing to self-isolate on arrival, while travelers from about 60 countries on a visa-waiver list will then be able to arrive from May 2. That list includes Canada.

“Our restored South Pacific flights and vast North American network will support local tourism and hospitality sectors,” Galardo said. “Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence.”

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Vancouver-Brisbane is currently unserved, while Qantas offers 3X-weekly Vancouver-Sydney flights and Air New Zealand connects Vancouver-Auckland twice a week.

Air Canada’s flights from YVR to SYD depart at 11.15 a.m. using Boeing 777s, arriving at 7.45 a.m. two days later. The return service departs at 9.30am and arrives at 7.10 a.m.

Service to Brisbane will operate using 787s on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Vancouver, departing at 10.55 p.m. The return flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depart BNE at 6.50 a.m.

The Vancouver-Auckland route will depart the Canadian city on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays onboard 787s. The return journey leaves on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30 p.m.