Lynx Air Expands From Toronto Region

Canadian startup Lynx Air is expanding out of the Toronto region, adding four new destinations and five new routes to its network.

The plans will see Lynx launch three new routes from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and two from John C. Munro Hamilton International (YHM). Frequencies between Toronto Pearson and Calgary (YYC) will increase from seven flights per week to 12X-weekly from June 28.

“By the end of July, we will be flying 92 flights per week in and out of the Toronto area, which is more than 17,000 seats per week,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

From Toronto Pearson, the ULCC plans to offer a 3X-weekly route to Halifax (YHZ) starting on June 30. Flights to Edmonton (YEG) and St. John’s (YYT) will both begin on July 28, operating 7X-weekly and 2X-weekly respectively.

From Hamilton, two routes are being launched on June 29 to Calgary and Halifax. Service to Calgary will initially be 2X-weekly, increasing to 4X-weekly from July 29. The Halifax service will also be 2X-weekly.

“We look forward to watching this new airport-airline partnership between Hamilton International and Lynx Air take off at a time when Canadians are looking to make up for lost time with friends and family,” said Cathie Puckering, VP and head of Canadian Network at Vantage Airport Group and Hamilton International president and CEO.

Lynx was previously known as Enerjet, a charter airline based in Calgary that specialized in flying oil-sands workers to job sites in Alberta as well as undertaking contracts for tour operators.

In late 2018 Enerjet announced plans to transform itself into a ULCC, backed by Canadian investors and private equity firm Indigo Partners, which is behind success stories such as Frontier Airlines and Wizz Air.

The airline has firm orders and lease agreements in place for 46 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft over the next seven years.