Caribbean Airlines Restarts Fort Lauderdale Service

Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Airlines has restarted flights between its Port of Spain (POS) base and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida.

The route, which resumed March 20, had been grounded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline will operate the flights with a Boeing 737 aircraft. Caribbean operates a mix of 737-800s and MAXs—it took delivery of the first of 12 MAXs it has on order in January.

The POS-FLL route will be operated 2X-weekly.

FLL becomes Caribbean’s third destination in Florida and fifth in the US. The airline operates flights to Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) in Florida, as well as to New York Kennedy (JFK) and Houston Intercontinental (IAH).

“The return of service to Fort Lauderdale comes just in time to facilitate summer travel bookings,” Caribbean said in a statement. “It also complements the airline’s current schedule to Miami and Orlando. The addition of this third Florida destination to the Caribbean Airlines network gives customers more flexibility and a choice of convenient travel times between Florida and Trinidad.”