Singapore Airlines Restarts World’s Longest Route

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has resumed its nonstop Singapore (SIN)-New York Newark (EWR) Airbus A350 service, considered the longest flight in the world with a flying time of more than 18 hr. 30 min.

SIA has also started using an Airbus A380 again on its fifth freedom SIN-Frankfurt (FRA)-New York Kennedy (JFK) service as the airline nears restoring full capacity on US routes. The airline had been using a Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

“SIA is firmly committed to rebuilding our US route network, and today’s relaunch of larger A380 aircraft and our restart of nonstop flights at Newark are proof-positive of that commitment,” SIA regional VP for the Americas Joey Seow said March 28.

“The pandemic saw our flight schedule reduced from 57 weekly services [to the US] to just three. Since then, we’ve diligently worked to re-establish connectivity from key US cities to Singapore,” he added.

In addition to JFK and EWR, SIA is now serving Houston Intercontinental (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA) in the US.