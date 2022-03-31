Air Tahiti Nui To Start Seattle Route In October

Air Tahiti Nui will launch flights between Papeete (PPT), the capital of French Polynesia on the island of Tahiti, and Seattle (SEA) from Oct. 4.

The airline will operate the route 2X-weekly with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. In conjunction with the announcement of the PPT-SEA route, Air Tahiti Nui and SEA-based Alaska Airlines have entered into a partnership in which passengers can earn reciprocal frequent flier benefits from April 1.

SEA will be Air Tahiti Nui’s second US destination. The carrier currently operates daily service between PPT and Los Angeles (LAX). The PPT-LAX service continues on to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) as a fifth freedom route.

“The addition of this [PPE-SEA] route to the flights already scheduled at our Los Angeles hub, stopping at LAX and in extension to Paris, brings the total weekly number of flights operated by Air Tahiti Nui to North America to 15 during the high season,” Air Tahiti CEO Michel Monvoisin said.

Air Tahiti Nui already has a codeshare partnership with Alaska oneworld partner American Airlines, enabling passengers to make connections at LAX.