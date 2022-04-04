Delta Air Lines To Debut A321neo On Boston-SFO Route

Delta Air Lines is set to place the Airbus A321neo aircraft on transcontinental service from Boston (BOS)—including on two new routes—following the delivery of its first aircraft of the type.

The Atlanta-based carrier last month took delivery of the first of 26 A321neo aircraft it is slated to receive this year. It has 155 total A321neo aircraft on order for delivery through 2027.

Delta will this year operate the A321neo on routes from BOS to Denver (DEN), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).

The SkyTeam member will place the A321neo on the BOS-SFO route from May 20. Delta will put the aircraft on the BOS-SEA route from Aug. 11. The airline will launch new BOS-DEN and BOS-SAN routes from July 11 and place the A321neo on the routes from Aug. 20.

“With a new [domestic] first-class seat design, tons of entertainment options and fast-streaming Wi-Fi, the [A321neo] experience is closer to your personal media room or home-away-from-home office,” Delta senior VP of network planning Joe Esposito said in a statement. “As we continue building Boston as a premier hub and international gateway, we’re committed to offering customers superior products and experiences like these.”

Delta’s A321neo aircraft are configured with 194 seats, including 20 in domestic first class, 42 in premium economy and 132 in the main cabin.