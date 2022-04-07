Condor Airlines To Restart Frankfurt-Phoenix Flights

German leisure carrier Condor Airlines will resume flights from Frankfurt (FRA) to Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) in Arizona from May 21, according to the US airport.

The FRA-PHX route will be operated 2X-weekly with a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on a seasonal basis through September.

Condor operated the route from May 2018 through March 2020. PHX said in a statement that the route “saw strong demand in 2018 and 2019 prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said: “Nonstop flights to Frankfurt offer our community more access and easy connections to Europe. This flight adds a vital boost to our economy.”

PHX noted the restart of service to Frankfurt follows British Airways resuming PXH-London Heathrow (LHR) flights. American Airlines plans to resume PHX-LHR service starting in April.

Condor in March restarted service between FRA and Routes World host Las Vegas (LAS).

Other notable US airports served by Condor include Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York Kennedy (JFK) and San Francisco ({{SFO)}).