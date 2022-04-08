Wizz Air Opens Cardiff Base

Wizz Air has launched its latest UK base, opening nine new routes from Cardiff Airport (CWL).

The ULCC will operate routes to Alicante, Faro, Heraklion, Lanzarote, Larnaca, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife. Flights to Corfu are then planned to start in June followed by Sharm El Sheikh in November.

Cardiff becomes Wizz’s fourth base in the UK joining London Luton (LTN), London Gatwick (LGW) and Doncaster Sheffield (DSA).

“We’re already seeing very strong demand from Cardiff for the summer,” Wizz Air UK Marion Geoffroy told Routes.

“People in the catchment area want to fly from the airport. They don't want to travel one, two or three hours to catch a flight if they have the opportunity to select the airport of their choice.”

The launch of the Cardiff base marks Wizz Air’s first venture into Wales. The expansion will increase annual capacity at the airport by more than 330,000 seats.

CWL CEO Spencer Birns said Wizz Air’s entry “marks a real turning point for the airport in its post-COVID revival plans.”

He added: “Our customers in Wales have been asking for a more cost-effective choice for many years.”

Flights from CWL to Tenerife (TFS) and Lanzarote (ACE) start on April 8, followed by Alicante (ALC), Faro (FAO) and Palma (PMI) the following day.

Service to Larnaca (LCA) starts April 10 and Heraklion (HER) on April 13. Then on June 16 flights to Corfu (CFU) will launch and the winter season will see a Sharm El Sheikh (SSH) service begin on Nov. 1.