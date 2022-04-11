Southwest Airlines Links Oklahoma City With San Antonio

Southwest Airlines has started service between Oklahoma City (OKC) in Oklahoma and San Antonio (SAT) in Texas.

The route, launched April 3, will be operated 6X-weekly using a Boeing 737-700 aircraft configured with 143 seats. Southwest will be the only carrier operating the route nonstop.

“Southwest is the largest carrier at SAT and the addition of this flight to its network gives travelers even more options to visit two beautiful destinations,” SAT director Jesus Saenz said.

Airlines now operate nonstop service to 37 destinations from SAT, according to the airport.

The launch of service to OKC comes as SAT expects to add more routes this spring. Frontier Airlines plans to commence service from SAT to Atlanta (ATL) from May 26. The ULCC will become the second airline operating the ATL-SAT route, joining Delta Air Lines.

Frontier will also start service from SAT to Philadelphia (PHL) from June 15. The SAT-ATL route will be operated 2X-weekly, while the SAT-PHI route will be operated 3X-weekly.

Delta, meanwhile, will launch daily service between OKC and New York LaGuardia (LGA) from June 6, giving the airport its only nonstop service to the New York market. OKC director Jeff Mulder said New York “has been a much sought-after destination.”