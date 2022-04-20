IndiGo, Qatar Airways To Resume Codesharing

Indian LCC IndiGo and Qatar Airways are resuming codesharing on IndiGo flights following the easing of COVID-19 border restrictions by the Indian government.

The carriers had suspended the codeshare agreement at the outset of the pandemic in 2020. From April 25, Qatar Airways will resume placing its code on IndiGo flights from Doha (DOH) to Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL) and Hyderabad (HYD).

IndiGo restarted service to DOH earlier this month.

The codeshare accord will be expanded from May 9 when Qatar Airways’ code will be added to IndiGo flights from DOH to Indian cities Bengaluru (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Kochi (COK) and Kozhikode (CCJ).

Under the codeshare pact, IndiGo does not place its code on Qatar Airways flights.

“The reactivation of our strategic partnership with IndiGo is another milestone in the development of aviation between the state of Qatar and India,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement. “Together, both Qatar Airways and IndiGo will offer over 340 flights per week to 13 destinations in India.”

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta added: “We are excited to reactivate our codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s fastest growing airlines … With the easing of restrictions, we believe that this will create economic growth through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity.”