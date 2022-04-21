Breeze To Launch Transcon Flights From New York’s Westchester County

US startup Breeze Airways is planning to commence service from Westchester County (HPN) in New York, including operating the only transcontinental routes from the airport.

HPN is located north of New York City, about 35 mi. from New York Kennedy (JFK). It will be the second secondary New York-area airport the carrier serves–Breeze launched flights from Long Island (ISP) in February.

Breeze, founded by JetBlue Airways (based at JFK) and Azul Brazilian Airlines founder David Neeleman, is coming up on the one-year anniversary of its May 2021 launch. It will begin service from HPN with daily flights to Charleston (CHS)) in South Carolina launching June 28. The HPN-CHS route will be flown with an Airbus A220-300 aircraft, of which the airline has started taking delivery of the 80 of the type it has on order. Breeze’s A220s are configured with 126 seats.

Also in late June, Breeze will add 5X-weekly service from HPN to Norfolk (ORF) in Virginia and 3X-weekly flights to Jacksonville (JAX) in Florida. Those routes will be operated with Embraer E190/E195 aircraft.

From the week of Sept. 5, Breeze will launch daily A220-300 service from HPN to both Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX). That same week, it will also launch 2X-weekly flights from HPN to Savannah (SAV) in Georgia with E190/E195 aircraft.

The carrier will also in September start 2X-weekly service between LAS and Hartford (BDL) in Connecticut using an A220 and 2X-weekly flights between New Orleans (MSY) in Louisiana and SAV using an E190/E195 aircraft.

From Nov. 2, Breeze will commence daily A220-300 flights between HPN and San Francisco (SFO).

“Having lived so close to Westchester Airport for many years, I wasted tons of time driving to JFK or Newark (EWR) to travel to the west coast,” Neeleman said in a statement. “Now we’ll offer daily flights to the highest demand markets from New York with the state-of-the-art Airbus A220 aircraft.”

When all the new routes are added, Breeze will operate 86 routes on a network comprising 29 US airports.