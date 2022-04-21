Air Serbia Eyes Egypt, Turkey Flights

Air Serbia envisages operating more than 1,000 charter flights over its summer season to southern European and North African destinations.

The Serbian flag carrier has already begun flights from Belgrade (BEG) to Hurghada (HRG), a popular resort on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, with no fewer than 30 charter services scheduled for April.

In cooperation with domestic travel agencies in Serbia, the airline plans to fly to destinations in Turkey in May and to Egypt, Greece, Italy and Tunisia in June.

In Turkey, the airline will serve Antalya (AYT), Bodrum (BJV), Dalaman (DLM) and Alanya (GZP). Flights to HRG will be complemented by service connecting BEG with Sharm el-Sheikh (SSH), while several Greek islands will also be served.

After a break of almost three years, there are also plans to recommence charter flights to Tunisia and the Italian destinations Calabria (REG) and Sicily (PMO).

Despite the impact of rising fuel prices, the airline anticipates good passenger numbers over the summer.

“It is a fact that global events have led to an unprecedented increase in jet fuel prices, and consequently the increase of the price of charter flights, but the good news is that it is possible to find tourist arrangements fit for anyone’s budget,” Air Serbia GM-commercial and strategy Boško Rupić said.

Turkey traditionally holds the top spot on Serbians’ list of the most popular summer destinations, with Egypt taking second place.