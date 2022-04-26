Singapore Airlines, United Airlines Increase Codesharing 

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and United Airlines are expanding their codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to connect to nine Asia/Pacific cities and 10 US cities.

Subject to regulatory approvals, United passengers flying from San Francisco ( SFO ) will be able to connect in Singapore ( SIN ) to SIA flights destined for: Bali (DPS), Jakarta (CGK) and Surabaya (SUB) in Indonesia; Brunei ( BWN ); Kuala Lumpur ( KUL ) and Penang ( PEN ) in Malaysia; Male ( MLE ); Perth (PER); and Siem Reap (REP) in Cambodia.

Los Angeles (LAX) will be a new point at which SIA passengers will be able to connect to United’s US network for flights to: Austin (AUS), the capital of Texas; Baltimore-Washington (BWI); Boise (BOI), Idaho; Cleveland (CLE); Denver (DEN); Honolulu (HNL); Las Vegas (LAS); Phoenix (PHX); Reno (RNO), Nevada; and Sacramento (SMF), the capital of California.

SIA and United Airlines first began codesharing on United services out of Houston Intercontinental (IAH) in July 2016. SIA/United Codeshare routes from IAH include Atlanta (ATL); AUS; Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW); Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) in Florida; and New Orleans (MSY).

“United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only US airline flying [nonstop] to Singapore from the US with our nonstop San Francisco–Singapore flight,” United senior VP of international network and alliances Patrick Quayle said.

United operates the SFO-SIA route with a Boeing 787-9, while SIA uses the Airbus A350-900ULR for its nonstop SIA-LAX route.

The announcement regarding the codeshare expansion by the Star Alliance members was made on the same day that Singapore lifted nearly all COVID-19-related restrictions. Vaccinated travelers are no longer required to undergo pre-arrival tests when flying to Singapore.