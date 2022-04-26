Singapore Airlines, United Airlines Increase Codesharing
LAX will be a new point at which SIA passengers can gain access to United’s US network.
Posted
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and United Airlines are expanding their codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to connect to nine Asia/Pacific cities and 10 US cities.
Los Angeles (LAX) will be a new point at which SIA passengers will be able to connect to United’s US network for flights to: Austin (AUS), the capital of Texas; Baltimore-Washington (BWI); Boise (BOI), Idaho; Cleveland (CLE); Denver (DEN); Honolulu (HNL); Las Vegas (LAS); Phoenix (PHX); Reno (RNO), Nevada; and Sacramento (SMF), the capital of California.
SIA and United Airlines first began codesharing on United services out of Houston Intercontinental (IAH) in July 2016. SIA/United Codeshare routes from IAH include Atlanta (ATL); AUS; Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW); Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) in Florida; and New Orleans (MSY).
“United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only US airline flying [nonstop] to Singapore from the US with our nonstop San Francisco–Singapore flight,” United senior VP of international network and alliances Patrick Quayle said.
United operates the SFO-SIA route with a Boeing 787-9, while SIA uses the Airbus A350-900ULR for its nonstop SIA-LAX route.
The announcement regarding the codeshare expansion by the Star Alliance members was made on the same day that Singapore lifted nearly all COVID-19-related restrictions. Vaccinated travelers are no longer required to undergo pre-arrival tests when flying to Singapore.