Allegiant To Open Four-Aircraft Provo Base

US leisure carrier Allegiant Air is to open a new base at Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah, some 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The Las Vegas-based airline plans to station four aircraft at the airport from Nov. 16. Allegiant has served PVU since 2013 and has flown more than 700,000 passengers through the airport.

“We’re delighted to grow alongside Provo, a market with phenomenal growth and convenient access to some of Utah’s most treasured destinations,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant VP of government affairs.

“Allegiant understands the value of Provo Airport. Building on the success of eight existing routes at PVU, our investment means having locally based aircraft and crews, opening the door for future new destination opportunities for residents.”

Allegiant currently offers eight routes from PVU, connecting the destination with Austin and Houston, Texas; St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida; Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona; and Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Orange County in California.

The ULCC is currently the sole airline to offer scheduled service from the airport. Startup Avelo Airlines announced plans to serve PVU from Burbank (BUR) from last September but the route failed to materialize.

Brian Torgersen, interim Provo Airport manager, said Allegiant’s new base heralds a “new era of travel” for the airport.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi added: “While many will appreciate the personal conveniences of flying out of a regional airport, including shorter lines and personalized service, the economic benefits are substantial with each new roundtrip destination bringing an estimated $15 million into our local, regional, and state economy.”