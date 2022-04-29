WestJet To Place Code On Air Transat Transatlantic Flights

Canadian airlines Air Transat and WestJet have agreed to start a codeshare partnership that will extend WestJet’s network in Europe and Air Transat’s network in North America.

From May 4, Air Transat’s code will be placed on WestJet flights connecting Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ) with 14 Canadian cities, plus US airports Boston (BOS) and New York LaGuardia (LGA). Per the new codeshare accord, those routes will feed passengers into Air Transat’s transatlantic network.

Calgary (YYC)-based WestJet’s code will placed on Montreal-based Air Transat transatlantic flights to: Bordeaux (BOD), Marseille (MRS), Nantes (NTE) and Nice (NCE) in France; Lamezia (SUF) and Rome (FCO) in Italy; Faro (FAO) in Portugal; Malaga (AGP) in Spain; Basel-Mulhouse (BSL) in Switzerland; and Zagreb (ZAG) in Croatia.

"The complementarity [nature] of our respective networks allows us to offer more alternatives to our customers, providing them with a quality and affordable product,” Air Transat VP-network, revenue management and pricing Michèle Barre said. “This partnership is part of Air Transat's development strategy, enhancing our long-standing presence in the transatlantic market."

WestJet CCO John Weatherill added: "This new codeshare with Air Transat complements our growing global network, allowing WestJet to offer guests exciting new destinations in Europe … These new options will connect North America and Europe in new ways and benefit [passengers] on both sides of the Atlantic."