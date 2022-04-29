Frontier Starts Chicago Midway Service To Eight Cities

Frontier Airlines this week launched service from Chicago Midway (MDW) with eight new routes, complementing its existing service at Chicago O’Hare (ORD).

The Denver (DEN)-based ULCC said MDW, a new airport for its network, will become its “primary airport” in Chicago. The airline will launch three more routes from the airport later this year, bringing to 11 the number of destinations it plans to serve from MDW by the end of 2022.

This week, the ULCC started flights from MDW to: Atlanta (ATL), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) , DEN, Las Vegas (LAS), Ontario (ONT) in California, Phoenix (PHX), Tampa (TPA) in Florida and Trenton (TTN) in New Jersey. All routes are daily, except TTN, which will be served 4X-weekly.

Frontier will add flights from MDW to Philadelphia (PHL) from May 26 and from MDW to both Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) in Florida from Oct. 13. Frequencies were not announced for those three routes.

From ORD, Frontier currently operates daily service to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico, Orlando (MCO), Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic and San Juan (SJU) in Puerto Rico.

Additionally this week, Frontier started service from Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina to Long Island (ISP)) in New York (to be served 3X-weekly); Providence (PVD) in Rhode Island (4X-weekly); Syracuse (SRY) in New York (2X-weekly).

The carrier, an all-Airbus A320 aircraft family operator, this week also launched 3X-weekly service between PVD and its DEN base.