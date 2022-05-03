Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 2, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Norse Atlantic Airways has opened reservations for its inaugural routes. They all serve primary US airports rather than the secondary points such as New York Stewart (SWF) and Ontario (ONT) that had been explored. The startup’s first service will connect Oslo (OSL) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) from June 14, which will become daily from July 1. Service from Oslo to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) commences June 18 and Oslo to Orlando (MCO) on July 5, both of which will be 3X-weekly. A route between Oslo and Los Angeles (LAX) will launch on Aug. 9 and will also operate three times per week. “The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to point flights between Europe and the United States, will benefit both local tourism and businesses,” CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said. “Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff we are also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry.”

Rex has reached an agreement to become Delta Air Lines’ new partner in the Australian market. The two carriers have signed a letter-of-intent for a commercial arrangement involving reciprocal interline services. The relationship is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022. “Delta will not only connect international travelers on Rex’s trunk domestic routes but could also allow them easy access to Rex’s expansive network of over 60 routes throughout regional Australia,” Rex deputy chairman John Sharp said. Delta currently serves Los Angeles (LAX)-Sydney (SYD) daily, increasing to 10X-weekly from Dec. 18.

United Airlines is resuming flights between San Francisco (SFO) and Melbourne (MEL), beginning with 3X-weekly services from June. The restart of this route complements United's existing service between Sydney and the airline's hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles. United began offering direct service to Melbourne from Los Angeles in 2014 and launched nonstop flights between San Francisco and Melbourne in October of 2019, prior to the onset of the pandemic.

French bee is to launch a Paris Orly (ORY)-Miami (MIA) service from December 2022, operating three times a week. The planned launch comes after the long-haul LCC began an ORY-Los Angeles (LAX) route on April 30 using one of its existing Airbus A350-900s. Flights between ORY and LAX are currently 3X-weekly, increasing to 6X-weekly in July.

Emirates landed in Bali for the first time since the suspension of flights in 2020 due to the pandemic. Flight EK398 touched down at Denpasar International (DPS) on May 1. The airline is currently operating five-weekly services from Dubai International (DXB) and will scale up its operations to the island with a daily service starting from July 1.

US seaplane operator Tailwind Air is launching a seasonal route from Boston Harbor’s Fan Pier Marina (BNH) to Provincetown Harbor on Cape Cod. The airline will also offer nonstop and one-stop flights from Manhattan’s Skyport Marina to Provincetown Harbor. Scheduled summer service begins May 25. "We are the only seaplane operator in the Northeast with scheduled commuter service, allowing a semi-private, super-fast experience to hard-to-reach popular summer destinations, while also continuing to serve our core Manhattan to Boston Harbor customers,” said Peter Manice, director of scheduled service.

Latvian airline airBaltic has opened a new base at Tampere (TMP) in Finland. Seven new routes are being launched, while the carrier will also continue its existing service from Riga (RIX). Flights to Copenhagen (CPH), Frankfurt (FRA), Malaga (AGP), Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL) and Rhodes (RHO) have now begun, with a route to Amsterdam (AMS) opening on June 1. “We hope that the passenger demand will gradually grow, therefore we may launch additional new destinations to various business hubs and leisure destinations over time,” airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said.