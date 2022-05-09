Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 9, 2022)

Angolan airline TAAG is launching a new route from the country’s capital Luanda to Madrid in Spain. Flights will depart from Luanda’s Quatro de Fevereiro (LAD) to Madrid (MAD) from June 27, operating 2X-weekly using Boeing 777-300ERs. Madrid will become the 10th international destination for TAAG.

WestJet has launched a new service to Rome Fiumicino (FCO) from Calgary International (YYC). The route will be served three times per week during the peak summer 2022 season using 320-seat Boeing 787 aircraft. The route is part of the airline’s plans to increase transatlantic connectivity from Alberta to Europe by 43% compared with 2019. As well as serving Rome from Calgary, WestJet also offers flights to Dublin (DUB), London Gatwick (LGW), London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). The YYC-FCO route was originally set to launch in May of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas has restarted flights to Bolivia after a hiatus of more than two years because of the pandemic. Service between São Paulo-Guarulhos (GRU) and Viru Viru International (VVI) in Santa Cruz will initially be four times per week, increasing to 5X-weekly in August. The resumption comes as GOL plans to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the route on July 11.

Latvian carrier airBaltic has launched direct flights between Riga (RIX) hub and Batumi (BUS) in Georgia. The route will operate twice a week onboard Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Located in Georgia and bordered by the Black Sea, Batumi is a port city and popular leisure destination.

American Airlines has resumed flights to Dublin (DUB) from Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD). The three daily routes will complement the airline’s existing year-round daily flights from Philadelphia (PHL). OAG data shows the carrier plans to offer 13,650 weekly seats between the US and Dublin during the summer 2022 season, compared with about 14,000 three years ago.