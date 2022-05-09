KLM And Edmonton To Further Sustainability Collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between KLM and Edmonton International (YEG) to collaborate further on sustainability initiatives.

The agreement comes after the Dutch flag-carrier operated a service from Amsterdam (AMS) to the Canadian airport as part of the SkyTeam alliance’s Sustainable Flight Challenge. The competition sees 16 member airlines attempting to stage the most sustainable flight possible.

KLM Flight 675 landed at YEG on May 7 and was operated using a Boeing 787-10, powered by a fuel blend consisting of 39% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In addition, a number of new weight-reduction measures were taken, including using AI modeling to predict inflight water requirements.

Edmonton was chosen as the flight’s destination thanks to its sustainability initiatives, which include a co-generation power facility; a commitment to hydrogen development; and the upcoming Airport City Solar, a solar energy facility that will produce enough electricity to power between 27,000 and 28,000 homes per year.

“We are dedicated to partnering with organizations that share our ESG values ​​to safeguard our planet for future generations,” Edmonton president and CEO Tom Ruth said.

“KLM’s commitment to sustainability is an inspiration for our industry. Reducing our emissions and addressing the climate crisis is work we can only accomplish together.”

Other steps taken by KLM to operate the flight in a more sustainable way included working with air traffic controllers to fly the most efficient route and using only digital products for information. YEG helped by facilitating the most efficient flight path with Nav Canada to save on fuel and using 100% biodegradable plastic wrap for cargo.

KLM also operated a short-haul route from Amsterdam to Porto (OPO) on May 7 as part of the same challenge. The KLM Cityhopper flight took place onboard Embraer 190, which had a fuel blend of 39% SAF.

The two flights came days after sister carrier Air France took part in the Sustainable Flight Challenge, operating flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Montreal (YUL) and Lisbon (LIS). The Montreal flight took place on May 3 using an Airbus A350 and was fueled with 16% SAF, while the Lisbon flight operated a day later with an A220 and 30% SAF.