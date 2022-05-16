Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C May 16, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Gol Linhas Aéreas has restarted flights between Brasilia (BSB) and Orlando (MCO) after a two-year hiatus. The carrier will connect the cities using 737-8s, operating four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. After Orlando, the Brazilian carrier plans to return to Miami (MIA) from Brasilia. Starting May 17, the BSB-MIA route will also be operated 4X-weekly. Both routes will have daily flights starting in July. GOL currently has a fleet of 34 MAX family aircraft and expects the total to increase by a further 10 before the end of the year.

ITA Airways plans to increase its footprint on Italy-France routes over the coming weeks. From May 16, Milan Linate (LIN)-Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) will become 3X-daily, and Rome Fiumicino (FCO)-Nice (NCE) will increase to 2X-daily from June 1. The carrier said it would be operating 72 weekly frequencies between Italy and France by the start of July.

Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan will start operating flights from Almaty (ALA) to Zvartnots International (EVN) in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The route will launch on June 2, operating twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Germany’s Condor has resumed its Frankfurt (FRA)-Portland (PDX) transatlantic connection. The route will operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The leisure carrier will operate the flights using a Boeing 767 aircraft in a three-class configuration.

American Airlines said it plans to add almost 70 nonstop flights for some of the most popular US college football games. The airline will also add more seats to destinations throughout the season. “American is making it easier for college football fans to get from the gate to the gridiron this fall,” said Jason Reisinger, MD of global network planning. Service includes flights between LaGuardia (LGA) and South Bend (SBN) in Indiana; Miami (MIA) and Jackson (JAN) in Mississippi; and Philadelphia (PHL) to Montgomery (MGM) in Alabama.