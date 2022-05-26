Finnair Adds Aircraft For European Routes

Finnair is buttressing its available capacity on European summer routes with the wet-leasing of an additional Airbus A320 to operate flights between Copenhagen (CPH) and Helsinki (HEL).

The oneworld member said it has reached an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) agreement with Denmark’s DAT for the A320. DAT crew will staff the flights, but Finnair emphasized that its “service concept” will be apparent in the passenger cabin.

The DAT A320 will be placed on Finnair’s CPH-HEL route in June. From July to October, the aircraft will fly on Finnair’s routes from HEL to Lisbon (LIS) in Portugal and Oulu (OUL) in Finland.

“We are preparing for a busy summer season, and this agreement with DAT supports our target of ensuring stable and reliable operations as travel is now picking up,” Finnair CCO Ole Orvér said in a statement.