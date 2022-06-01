Avelo Airlines Continues Southern Connecticut Expansion

Avelo Airlines, the US startup that launched operations in April 2021, has added three more destinations from its Tweed-New Haven (HVN) east coast base in Connecticut, including flights to Chicago Midway (MDW).

The HVN-MDW route commenced last week and will be operated 4X-weekly. The carrier also last week launched 4X-weekly service from HVN to both Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Raleigh (RDU) in North Carolina.

All three routes will be flown with Boeing 737-700 aircraft configured to carry 147 passengers. Avelo, which started service from HVN in November 2021, operates to 13 destinations from the airport, including six Florida airports. It will add flights to a 14th destination from HVN–Wilmington (ILM) in North Carolina–in coming weeks.

“Avelo’s momentum at Tweed continues to build as we take flight … to three more popular destinations,” Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “Last November, we endeavored to make HVN southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport.”

Avelo noted “HVN’s adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways.”

HVN executive Sean Scanlon said: “The addition of flights to Washington, Chicago and Raleigh-Durham is yet another important milestone in the overwhelming success story that is our partnership with Avelo … [An airline is] offering service to major business hubs [from HVN] for the first time since the 1990s.”