Delta Air Lines Opens New $4 Billion LaGuardia Terminal

Delta Air Lines’ new $4 billion terminal at New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) partially opened June 4, marking another milestone in the revamping of the airport.

Construction on LGA’s Terminal C—a joint project between the state of New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Delta—was accelerated during the pandemic as air traffic plummeted. The terminal will be fully completed in 2024, two years earlier than originally anticipated, when Terminals C and D will be consolidated into the new Terminal C.

The opening of Terminal C comes after LGA’s $5.1 billion overhaul of Terminal B was completed earlier this year. Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton conceded June 1 that, prior to the renovation projects, LGA had been “among the most reviled [airports] in the nation.”

The new, consolidated Terminal C will cover 1.3 million ft.2 and have 37 gates across four concourses. Delta invested around $3.5 billion in the project, while the Port Authority spent $500 million to build new roadways and supporting infrastructure.

Delta is the largest carrier at LGA.

“In a word, the new Terminal C is magnificent—an architectural gem that dwarfs the facilities it replaces in size, style and functionality,” Cotton said during a June 1 ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the opening with Delta CEO Ed Bastian and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Bastian said: "Today marks a new beginning for Delta customers and employees at our LaGuardia hub with the opening of this remarkable new terminal. It's been more than a decade since Delta committed to growing and winning in New York, and we've been unwavering in our efforts to become New York City's number one airline.”

The new LGA terminal will feature the largest Delta Sky Club at any airport in the world, spanning 34,000 ft.2. The lounge will have a capacity of 600 passengers when fully completed. The completed Terminal C will also have 80% more concessions space than Delta's former terminals (C and D).

Hochul said: "The transformation of a whole new LaGuardia Airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York. The opening of Delta’s $4 billion Terminal C will help provide a superlative passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions, and it joins the completed Terminal B, which we celebrated just a few months ago.”