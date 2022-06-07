Ethiopian Airlines Connects Washington Dulles With Togo

Ethiopian Airlines has launched service between Lome (LFW) in Togo and Washington Dulles (IAD), adding to its presence at the US capital’s international airport.

At the start of June, Ethiopian began operating the 3X-weekly service on an Addis Ababa (ADD)-LFW-IAD routing. The service is being operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

The route complements an existing ADD-Dublin (DUB)-IAD route, which is operated daily. The Star Alliance airline’s flights from ADD to the US stop—at least on the outbound service—at either LFW or DUB. The IAD-ADD return service is also operated via Lome.

Ethiopian is now operating 21 weekly flights to four US airports. In addition to IAD—to which it now operates 10 weekly flights—the flag-carrier serves Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Newark (EWR) in New Jersey and New York Kennedy (JFK).

“As passenger demand recovers, we are thrilled to offer this new route from [the US] capital to West Africa,” Ethiopian US regional director Samson Arega said. He added that the new ADD-LFW-IAD service shows the “commitment that we have for our valued American passengers to conveniently connect and provide hassle free air services as part of strategic market expansion in the US.”

Paul Bobson, VP of airline business development at the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, which runs IAD, said that Lome becomes the 40th capital city of a country to be served from the airport, adding that Togo is “famous for the friendliness of its people and the beauty of its countryside.”

Bobson noted IAD is the only North American airport to be served at least daily by Ethiopian.