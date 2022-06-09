Frontier Adds Four Destinations From Las Vegas

ULCC Frontier Airlines will open services to four destinations from Las Vegas (LAS) in August, growing its already significant presence at the airport.

Only Southwest Airlines and LAS-based Allegiant Air serve more destinations from LAS than Frontier, which has its home at Denver (DEN).

From Aug. 9, Frontier will start routes from LAS to Baltimore/Washington ( BWI ), Buffalo (BUF) in New York state, Hartford ( BDL ) in Connecticut and Kansas City ( MCI ) in Missouri. All four routes will be operated daily.

“Frontier continues to expand from Las Vegas,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said in a statement. “We now offer a wide array of flight options from Las Vegas spanning the US, along with a number of destinations in Mexico, providing Las Vegas-area consumers even more opportunities to enjoy our” low fares.

The carrier is in the process of attempting to merge with Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines in the face of an unsolicited counter offer from JetBlue Airways.