JetBlue Announces Network Planning Team Changes

JetBlue has reshuffled its network planning team, with Andrea Lusso moving to the role of VP of enterprise planning and Dave Jehn replacing him as VP of network planning and partnerships.

Lusso joined JetBlue in 2012 and was appointed to the position of VP of network planning in 2020 having previously served as director of route planning. Prior to that, he held various other roles in marketing and route planning.

Jehn has served as JetBlue’s VP of operational planning and analysis since 2017, leading operational resource planning and operational strategy and engineering teams, and more recently, airline partnerships. His aviation career spans three decades, including several key leadership roles at United Airlines.

In his new role, Jehn will be responsible for growing New York-based JetBlue’s route map, as well as its portfolio of nearly 50 partner carriers, and report to the airline’s head of revenue and planning Dave Clark.

Lusso will also continue to report to Clark, who took over as head of revenue and planning earlier this year following the departure of Scott Laurence.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Andrea and Dave to ensure we’re running the most efficient network we can, and are setting our crewmembers up to deliver the JetBlue experience that drives our shared success,” Clark said.

The appointments come less than a week after JetBlue added a new country to its route map with the launch of flights to Canada. The carrier will connect New York John F Kennedy (JFK) with Vancouver (YVR) daily.

“JetBlue’s new direct service to JFK means easier access from an important east coast market and is another significant step for Vancouver towards rebuilding our visitor economy,” Destination Vancouver president and CEO Royce Chwin said on June 9.

“Nonstop air service from key North American cities makes our city an even more appealing destination for business events and for leisure travelers.”