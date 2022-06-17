Airline In Focus: Turkish Airlines

In June this year, Turkish Airlines is on course to beat the total capacity of the corresponding month in 2019 with more than 8.4 million total departure seats currently scheduled.

The IATA 2022 summer schedule sees the carrier rebound from COVID-19, buoyed by strong leisure demand but also its healthy domestic network. Turkish’ largest hub in Istanbul (IST) is working closely with the carrier to generate more feed through its Istanbul World Connect product, designed to be a seamless self-transfer product developed by iGA Istanbul Airport and Trip.com.

Turkish Airlines will be among the world’s largest carriers taking part in Routes World 2022 in Las Vegas from 16 to 18 October.