Southwest Airlines Adds Four Winter Holiday Routes

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines plans to start four new routes on a seasonal basis over the winter holiday season.

The carrier said its main focus remains on building frequencies on existing routes rather than launching a high number of new routes. “Across the network, Southwest is adding service in select high-frequency routes,” the airline said in a statement. “These added flights will enhance timing options for business travelers and support network reliability in case of operational disruptions (like winter storms).”

But the carrier does see an opportunity to take advantage of holiday demand on a select number of new routes.

From Nov. 6 to Jan. 4, 2023, Southwest will operate daily service between Long Beach (LGB) in California and Nashville (BNA) in Tennessee. Also during the Nov. 6-Jan. 4 period, the all-Boeing-737-operator will offer 6X-weekly service (every day but Saturdays) between the California cities of Palm Springs (PSP) and San Jose (SJC).

From Dec. 17-Jan. 4, Southwest will fly 1X-weekly (Saturdays only) between BNA and Steamboat Springs (SBS) in Colorado. Additionally, the carrier will offer service between Colorado Springs (COS) and San Diego (SAN) “on select peak-travel dates from late November through early January,” Southwest said.

Vice President-network planning Adam Decaire said Southwest’s “network planning teams are focused on holiday travel options for Southwest customers ready to plan family gatherings and winter getaways.”

Southwest said routes to/from Florida will “see a boost [in frequencies] on Saturdays” during the early November-early January period, particularly service between Florida destinations and Northeast and Midwest US cities.