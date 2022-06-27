Air Canada Restores Service To Milwaukee In US Midwest

Air Canada has resumed service to Milwaukee (MKE) as it continues to rebuild its US transborder network.

The Toronto Pearson (YYZ)-MKE route, suspended in 2020, will now be flown daily again. The service will be operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada’s regional partner, using a Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Air Canada and all the travelers who enjoy the popular Toronto route,” MKE Director Brian Dranzik said in a statement. “Many people are traveling this summer for the first time in two years. This relaunched nonstop service gives travelers easy access to Canada’s largest city, known for its beautiful waterfront and rich ethnic and cultural offerings, as well as nearby Niagara Falls.”

MKE noted the route gives Wisconsin-originating passengers access to the Star Alliance carrier’s global hub at YYZ.

Air Canada, which was largely grounded in 2020 as Canada imposed some of the strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions in the world, has recently reported a robust rebound in demand. In addition to restoring its pre-pandemic network, the airline is growing its route map to include new destinations, evidenced by last week’s announcement that it will serve Bangkok (BKK) from Vancouver (YVR) starting in December, its first-ever southeast Asia destination.