50 New Routes Starting In July 2022

Routes selects 50 new air services set to start around the world in July, looking at the planned frequency, start date and aircraft to be used.

European short-haul leisure routes make up the bulk of new services starting around the world this month as the peak northern summer season gets into full swing.

Among the carriers expanding their networks is Volotea, which is continuing to grow its new base at Lille (LIL) in France.

The Spanish airline is opening eight new international destinations from the airport during July, including Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN), Faro (FAO) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO).

Other eye-catching intra-European routes starting this month include Icelandair’s new flights to Nice (NCE) and Rome Fiumicino; Flyr beginning routes from Oslo (OSL) to Faro (FAO) and Porto (OPO) in Portugal; and Ryanair opening five overseas services from Trapani (TPS) in Italy.

Iberia is also adding new routes from Ibiza (IBZ) to Marseille (MRS) and Toulouse (TLS) in France; from Malaga (AGP) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) to Olbia (OLB) in Italy; and from Valencia (({VLC}}) to Nice.

In addition, the Spanish airline will also launch three new routes to Morocco in North Africa, starting flights from Malaga to Casablanca (CMN), and from Alicante (ALC) and Palma to Nador (NDR).

Elsewhere, the reopening of many markets in Asia is spurring carriers to expand their networks. Fresh from launching four routes to India, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that VietJet will begin two Vietnam-Japan flights in July.

Starting July 2, the LCC will connect Hanoi (HAN) with Fukuoka (FUK) followed by Nagoya (NGO) the next day. Thai VietJet is also starting a FUK route from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) on July 16.

Ethiopian Airlines is also enhancing its Indian passenger network this month with the opening of an Addis Ababa (ADD) to Chennai (MAA). Flights start on July 2 and Chennai becomes the fourth city in India to be served by the Star Alliance member, alongside Bengaluru (BLR), Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM).

