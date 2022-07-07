Fiji Airways To Launch Vancouver Flights

Fiji Airways will add Canada to the roster of countries it serves in November, buttressing its North American offering.

From Nov. 25, the airline will fly 2X-weekly between its Nadi (NAN) base and Vancouver (YVR) using an Airbus A330 aircraft.

The route will become the fourth North American airport served by the carrier. Fiji Airways already operates flights to Honolulu (HNL), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

“Canada represents a new market with immense potential for tourism, trade and of course re-connecting Fijian families,” CEO Andre Viljoen said in a statement. “The Fijian diaspora in Canada is approximately 80,000 people, who have not been able to see their loved ones for two years and are eager to fly home. Fiji Airways now provides them with a more convenient means to do just that.”

He added that while restoring the airline’s pre-pandemic network is a priority, growing Fiji Airways’ route map is also important. “Returning to the skies doesn’t just mean resuming existing routes,” Viljoen said. “If we are to strengthen ourselves and grow as a business, we must invest in new markets and solidify our networks. Vancouver was the ideal choice for us.”

In addition to the US routes, the airline is currently operating to four cities in Australia and three in New Zealand.

Viljoen said the NAN-YVR route is ideal for serving the Canadian winter holiday market: “Our new route is strategically timed to offer Canadians an escape from the cold winter to a beautiful Fijian paradise, promising warm tropical weather, world class hospitality by our tourism sector, excellent inflight service with our cabin crew and a comfortable modern fleet of aircraft.”

Additionally, Fiji Airways on July 4 resumed serving the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu (VLI) from NAN 2X-weekly.