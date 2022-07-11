US Airports Share $1 Billion In FAA Infrastructure Grants

The US Transportation Department (DOT) and FAA have issued nearly $1 billion in grants to 85 US airports designated for new infrastructure.

The funds are the first tranche of $5 billion to be distributed over five years as part of the Airport Terminal Program included in the infrastructure law passed by Congress last year. DOT noted in a statement that “historically, the FAA has invested in runways, traffic-control towers and back-of-house infrastructure. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, there is dedicated funding to support modernizing airport terminals across the country.”

Among the grants are $20 million to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to construct a 700,000-ft.2 landside terminal adjacent to the airport's existing airside terminal. The landside terminal will include “an improved passenger security screening checkpoint and checked baggage inspection system, baggage handling equipment, US Customs and Border Protection area, and associated public spaces and support functions to serve passengers and meet the operational needs of the airport,” according to DOT.

“We appreciate the administration’s commitment to improving transportation and are pleased that our terminal modernization program was selected for federal infrastructure funding,” PIT senior VP-corporate and government relations Vince Gastgeb said in a statement.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) received $50 million to construct four gates “capable of serving either four widebody or eight narrowbody aircraft,” DOT stated.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) received $35 million “to construct a zero-carbon electrical central utility plant to assist the airport in achieving its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030,” according to DOT.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) was granted $7.1 million to replace five passenger boarding bridges and relocate another passenger boarding bridge. Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas received $15 “to complete needed capacity expansion immediately and infill for future expansion for the medium hub on the cusp of [becoming a] large hub,” according to DOT.

The grants also include $30 million to build two new air traffic control towers, one in Peoria, Illinois and another in Asheville, North Carolina.

More than 530 airports submitted applications for grants, with 85 winning funds.