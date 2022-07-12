Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C July 11, 2022)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.

July 12

Relaunched regional carrier Flybe has launched a route between Birmingham (BHX) in the UK and Brest (BES) in France. Flights will operate weekly on Saturdays through Sept. 10 using 77-seat Dash 8s. Flybe CEO Dave Pflieger said the route was a natural integration into the UK airline’s network given the demand from British leisure travelers wishing to discover Brittany. The airline has also started flying to Avignon (AVN) from Birmingham, providing one round-trip per week until Sept. 17. Both routes were last served in summer 2019 by the previous incarnation of Flybe.

Corendon Airlines has confirmed it will continue to offer flights from Newcastle (NCL) in the UK to Antalya (AYT) and Dalaman (DLM) in Turkey during the summer 2023 season. The LCC began operating flights from NCL for the first time this year and currently serves AYT 2X-weekly and DLM 1X-weekly. The carrier said the frequencies would remain the same during the summer 2023 season, while it will also offer a 1X-weekly service to AYT during the winter 2022/23 season.

Venezuela’s Conviasa has increased the frequency of flights between Caracas (CCS) and Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) from fortnightly to weekly. Flights will be onboard Airbus A340s. In addition, the airline has announced plans to launch a 2X-weekly Caracas-Algiers (ALG) service from July 27 and a weekly Caracas-Guangzhou (CAN) route with a technical stop in Tehran (IKA) from July 30.

July 11

Bamboo Airways is to commence a weekly nonstop service between Hanoi (HAN) and London Gatwick (LGW) from Oct. 29. Flights will operate on Saturdays using Boeing 787-9s. In addition, the airline said it plans to launch a second route to Gatwick from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN). The new service to Hanoi means passengers can now travel to 40 long-haul destinations from Gatwick.

Reservations for Virgin Atlantic’s planned new route between London Heathrow (LHR) and Tampa (TPA) are set to open on July 13. The UK-based carrier is launching the route on Nov. 3, initially operating 4X-weekly before increasing to daily from Nov. 28. “We know based on the latest economic studies that a daily nonstop European route brings in more than $154 million impact and creates approximately 1,200 jobs in our region,” said Chris Steinocher, president and CEO of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “Virgin Atlantic’s Heathrow-TPA is a big win for everyone, and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure this route is a great success."

Ryanair will reopen a base at Belfast International (BFS) during the summer 2023 season and offer 12 routes. As well as flying to exciting sun destinations such as Alicante (ALC), Faro (FAO) and Malaga (AGP), the ULCC will also launch UK domestic services to East Midlands (EMA), Edinburgh (EDI), London Stansted (STN) and Manchester (MAN). Ryanair’s Belfast based fleet will comprise two aircraft. “This is a significant investment, bringing job creation and positive news for our passengers and the region,” Belfast International CFO Dan Owens said. “It increases the number of destinations now available from the airport to over 70 domestic and international destinations.”

Colombia’s Viva is increasing frequencies on its newly launched routes to Buenos Aires, Cancun and São Paulo. Service to Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE) from both Bogota ({{BOG}) and Medellin (MDE) will rise from 4X-weekly to 5X-weekly; Medellin-Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) is increasing from 3X-weekly to 4X-weekly; and Medellin-Cancun ({{CN}}) is growing from 8X-weekly to 10X-weekly.

VietJet has confirmed plans to launch two services linking Da Nang (DAD) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) with Busan (BUS) in South Korea on July 20 and July 25 respectively. Flights on each route will be daily. Earlier this month, the Vietnamese LCC restarted daily service to Busan from Hanoi (HAN) and will resume daily Nha Trang (NHA) operations from July 21. “With four services to Busan, our flight network between Vietnam and South Korea reaches 10 routes this month, offering the largest flight capacity between the two countries,” VietJet VP Nguyen Thanh Son said.